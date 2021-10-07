St. Louis startup Pluton Biosciences raises $6.6M to advance R&D efforts

St. Louis biotechnology startup Pluton Biosciences has raised $6.6 million in seed funding to advance its product development efforts. The startup said the financing was led by Oakland-based venture capital firm Better Ventures. Other investors include the Grantham Foundation, Fall Line Capital, First In Ventures, Wing Venture Capital and St. Louis-based Yield Lab Institute. “With this new round of capital, we’ll be able to build Pluton’s value as an innovative force, providing solutions…