Finova acquires BEP Systems

finova acquires BEP, the market leading provider of cloud-based mortgage and savings software in the UK. finova which formally launches its name and branding at the same time as the acquisition, has been formed by Norland Capital following a series of acquisitions over the last four years. The company offers a suite of modern, cloud-based software, including Core Banking solutions trusted by over 60 financial institutions, a Mortgage Broker Platform used by over 3,000 mortgage brokers to run their business, and a suite of industry connectivity solutions, finova Connect, used by over 200 financial institutions for services such as payments and verification solutions. Visit www.finova.tech for more info.