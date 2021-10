"Welcome back, Air India," tweeted Tata Group's chairman emeritus Ratan Tata after the conglomerate won the bid to acquire the cash-strapped airlines.With the tweet, Ratan Tata posted an iconic image of JRD Tata next to an Air India plane.Calling the acquisition "great news", the industrialist expressed hope that the sale will provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata Group's presence in the aviation industry.