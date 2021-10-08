What have you checked off your retirement planning bucket list?
Although many people realize retirement planning is important, they aren’t even sure exactly what it entails. Retirement planning is getting to a point in your life where you have accumulated enough savings and income sources that you can do four things: Quit work. Invest in a way you’re comfortable. Live the way you want to live. Not worry about running out of money during your lifetime. Unfortunately, due to variables beyond our control, it is not as simple as it seems. What…Full Article