Boeing joins Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena in regional efforts to support environment

The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) has teamed up with the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena to pursue environmental initiatives in the Pacific Northwest. The newly minted National Hockey League team and the soon-to-open arena announced a partnership with the jet maker on Thursday to support efforts such as stormwater management to reduce pollution and improve regional water quality. Amazon.com Inc. secured naming rights to the venue in June 2020, calling it Climate Pledge Arena after signing Global…