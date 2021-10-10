Watch: The NSW Premier is live
Published
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is speaking from a pub in Sydney after stay-at-home orders ended for fully vaccinated NSW residents after more than 100 days of lockdown.Full Article
Published
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is speaking from a pub in Sydney after stay-at-home orders ended for fully vaccinated NSW residents after more than 100 days of lockdown.Full Article
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is announcing changes to NSW's roadmap out of COVID-19 restrictions.
NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet is speaking from Sydney after he was elected by party vote to become the state's next premier.