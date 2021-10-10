U.S. mortgage rates dip back below 3%

U.S. mortgage rates reversed course this week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.99% for the week ending Oct. 7 — down from 3.01% last week. Four months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.87%. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Mortgage rates continue to hover at around three percent again this week due to rising economic and financial…