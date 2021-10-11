1 more judge must OK 2-year sentence in doomed nuke project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former utility executive who after he found out a pair of nuclear reactors being built in South Carolina were hopelessly behind schedule lied to ratepayers and regulators costing billions of dollars is facing one final judge Monday before heading to prison for two years.



Former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh is asking a state judge to approve the sentence his lawyers negotiated with prosecutors so he can head in December to a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina, which includes a large hospital — rather than a state facility.



Marsh is the first executive to go to prison in the project, which lasted nine years and never generated a watt of power. He has cooperated with investigators, spending at least seven days talking to the FBI, prosecutors said.



A second former SCANA executive and an official at Westinghouse Electric Co., the lead contractor to build two new reactors at the V.C. Summer plant north of Columbia, have also pleaded guilty. A second Westinghouse executive has been indicted and is awaiting trial.



After Monday's plea, prosecutors are expected to turn their attention to Westinghouse. While Marsh lied about the lack of progress in the final years of construction of the reactors, Westinghouse knew of the problem long before and didn't tell Marsh or other SCANA executives, U.S. Assistant Attorney Brook Andrews said at Marsh's sentencing Thursday in federal court.



Federal and state prosecutors agreed to a two-year sentence and with Marsh's request that he serve his time in a federal prison instead of a state facility.



Marsh pleaded guilty in federal court in February to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and in state court to obtaining property by false pretenses.



His sentencing is taking place in Spartanburg County, where Circuit...