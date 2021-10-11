News24.com | Card, Angrist and Imbens win 2021 Nobel economics prize
Published
Economists David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens won the 2021 Nobel economics prize, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.Full Article
Published
Economists David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens won the 2021 Nobel economics prize, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.Full Article
Watch VideoA U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held..
David Card, Joshua D Angrist and Guido W Imbens share the prestigious economics prize.