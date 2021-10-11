Cruising returns to Port Tampa Bay this month
The wait is over: Tampa Bay’s cruise industry is back. Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas will depart on Oct. 16, marking the return of cruising 18 months after the pandemic halted it. A 3,000-passenger ship generates an average of $334,000 of onshore spending, according to Business Research & Economic Advisors. However, Tampa’s cruise industry has been hampered by the height restrictions of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Port Tampa Bay is known more for its container business. It ranks…Full Article