Cruising returns to Port Tampa Bay this month

The wait is over: Tampa Bay’s cruise industry is back. Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas will depart on Oct. 16, marking the return of cruising 18 months after the pandemic halted it. A 3,000-passenger ship generates an average of $334,000 of onshore spending, according to Business Research & Economic Advisors. However, Tampa’s cruise industry has been hampered by the height restrictions of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Port Tampa Bay is known more for its container business. It ranks…