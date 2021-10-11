Five things you need to know today – Oct. 11, 2021

Good morning, Cincinnati! Here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day: Andy Brownfield reports Oakley's iconic 20th Century Theater is in new hands: local entrepreneur Bronson Trebbi has acquired the theater, on Madison Road, along with a sister property. U.S. Sen Rob Portman said he believes the $1.2 trillion infrastructure legislation he helped broker will eventually become law, despite infighting among Democrats in the House who are seeking…