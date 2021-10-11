Exclusive: Auburndale estate is most expensive Polk home ever listed for sale (Photos)

A lakefront estate in Auburndale is on the market for $6.25 million — making it the most expensive home ever listed for sale in Polk County. The home at 501 Adams Barn Road sits on 44 acres on Lake Van and has 2,300 feet of Lake Frontage, according to Premier Sotheby's International Realty. Sotheby's agents Louise Richer of the Winter Park office and Raj Goyal of the Southwest Orlando office are listing the property for sale. A corporate entity linked to John Jerue Trucking in Lakeland has…