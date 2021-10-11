Startup aiming to disrupt dental insurance gets seed funding from local VC firm

A Boston startup trying to remove the dental insurance middleman has raised $2.8 million in seed funding from a local VC firm that focuses on early stage B2B software companies. Bento, founded in 2017, is building a platform that connects people needing dental care directly with providers. It lets users to enroll, unenroll, select services, sell plans and process financials all in one app. Its founder, Ram Sudireddy, is a serial entrepreneur who has has senior roles at three companies which were…