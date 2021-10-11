Owner of Southdale Center in Edina announces Thanksgiving Day plans

The nation’s largest shopping mall operator has announced that all its U. S. locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year. Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) said its shopping centers will reopen on Black Friday with hours to be set by individual properties. Indianapolis-based Simon's portfolio of malls includes Southdale Center in Edina, which pre-pandemic was generally open for several hours on Thanksgiving evening before closing overnight and reopening early Friday. Other regional…