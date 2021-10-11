Longtime economic development leader up for post in Rio Communities

Ralph Mims may have stepped away from his post as the economic development manager in Los Lunas. But nearly 10 months later, he's looking for ways to stay active in Valencia County. Mims, retired last December, and was succeeded in Los Lunas by Kristen Gamboa. Now, he said he's looking to be an economic development consultant in the city of Rio Communities, a position which will be up for city council approval on Tuesday. "I'm going to rock and roll and see what if I can do what I did in Los Lunas,"…