Cambridge Holdings developing health and wellness district at Frisco Station

Dallas-based health care commercial and mixed-use real estate firm, Cambridge Holdings Inc. has signed an exclusive agreement with Frisco Station Partnership to develop health care and wellness-related projects in Frisco Station. The agreement will launch the Health and Wellness District at Frisco Station and will be located in the northwest quadrant of the Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway. The healthcare project will take 35 of the 242 acres in the mixed-use development. Cambridge…