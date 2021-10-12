Nation’s largest shopping mall operator announces Thanksgiving Day plans
Published
The nation’s largest shopping mall operator has announced that all its U. S. locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year. Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) said its shopping centers will reopen on Black Friday with hours to be set by individual properties. Locally, Simon operates Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe. According to a survey by deal site RetailMeNot, 68% of shoppers say stores should stay closed on Thanksgiving. The poll also found that consumers are becoming more comfortable…Full Article