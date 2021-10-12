Florida fines key county $3.5 million for mandating vaccines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The county government that is home to Florida's capital was fined $3.5 million on Tuesday by state health officials for requiring its employees to get COVID-19 vaccines and for firing 14 workers who failed to get the shots.



The Florida Department of Health issued the fine for Leon County, saying the municipality violated Florida's “vaccine passport" law, which prohibits businesses and governments from requiring people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.



“These are people that, presumably, have been serving throughout this whole time and now all of a sudden they’re basically getting kicked to the curb,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference in St. Pete Beach.



Later, the governor tweeted, “No one should lose their jobs because of COVID shots."



The law took effect last month and can result in a $5,000 fine per violation. It is being challenged in court and conflicts with a Biden administration order that companies with more than 100 employees require their workers to be vaccinated or face weekly testing.



In a statement, Leon County Administrator Vincent Long said he became aware of the fine through media reports.



“There is a genuine disagreement about the applicability of the statute and rule, and the county will enforce its rights using any remedies available at law, if necessary," Long said.



Democratic lawmakers from Tallahassee derided the decision to issue a fine, saying local governments should have the authority to protect their residents as they see fit.



“Unbelievable! We don’t need the state bullying our communities or private businesses who are simply trying to serve the people and get on the other side of this pandemic,” said Florida Sen. Loranne Ausley.



In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday...