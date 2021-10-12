UTSA on historic run as conference leaders weigh big moves

University of Texas at San Antonio head football coach Jeff Traylor has repeated a line several times since his hiring in December 2019 that’s defined his mission. Win the day. His Roadrunners have made history, winning all six times they’ve suited up this season. And that record run has garnered UTSA unprecedented national attention at just the right time, with multiple conference commissioners mulling their next move amid more potential realignment. UTSA needed a spark. It’s now on fire,…