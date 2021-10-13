Massive Korean-style King Spa opens in Northern Virginia at long last

King Spa Virginia opens Wednesday in South Riding, not quite eight years after its Illinois parent first pitched plans for the huge Korean-style spa at the East Gate Marketplace retail center. The third facility to open under the King Spa brand, after others in Chicago and Dallas, the roughly 62,500-square-foot building at 25330 Eastern Marketplace relegates Centreville's Spa World, which comes in at more than 50,000 square feet, to the status of Greater Washington's second largest Korean spa. The…