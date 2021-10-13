Southwest Airlines apologizes for operational meltdown that canceled thousands of flights

Southwest Airlines is still cleaning up after a domino-effect operational meltdown this weekend led to the cancelation of more than 2,000 flights, and delays of thousands more. CEO Gary Kelly apologized Tuesday on "Good Morning America" to passengers affected by the Dallas-based airline’s schedule debacle, which Southwest has blamed on weather and air traffic control issues on Friday. The airline said that the Friday cancellations and delays left aircraft and crews out of pre-planned positions…