Former Amazon exec named Freshly CEO
Mike Wystrach, founder of meal delivery service Freshly Inc., is stepping down as chief executive and will be succeeded by the company’s chief commercialization officer, Anna Fabrega, a former Amazon Inc. executive. The New York-based company said Wystrach will transition to an advisory role to the Freshly board. "From small beginnings hand-delivering meals to consumers, to building standard-setting technology and a nationwide network that delivers more than one million meals per week and helps…Full Article