Business travel unicorn TripActions scores $275M in its second big funding this year
TripActions Inc. on Wednesday said its business has rebounded from last year's pandemic slump, helping it to raise its second big funding round in 2021. The Palo Alto-based business travel unicorn said it raised a $275 million Series F round, boosting its valuation to $7.25 billion. The company raised a $155 million round in January at a valuation of $5.25 billion. TripActions helps customers like Heineken, Crate & Barrel, Primark and Snowflake manage their travel and expense reporting. It saw