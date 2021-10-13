News24.com | Two more UK energy suppliers collapse as crisis ramps up
Published
Two energy suppliers with about 250 000 customers have collapsed in the latest escalation in the UK’s energy crisis.Full Article
Published
Two energy suppliers with about 250 000 customers have collapsed in the latest escalation in the UK’s energy crisis.Full Article
Energy watchdog Ofgem has reacted to the latest failures
The demise of two more energy companies has been confirmed as the surge in wholesale gas costs this year drives up bills for..