Biden to open land borders for vaccinated visitors from Canada, Mexico
Published
The decision could mean the return of the Puget Sound area's largest international tourist market: Canadians.Full Article
Published
The decision could mean the return of the Puget Sound area's largest international tourist market: Canadians.Full Article
US To Reopen Canadian and Mexican Borders , to Fully-Vaccinated Visitors.
On October 13, the United States announced plans to..
Watch VideoThe U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19..