The average cost of a new car surged past $45,000 last month. Used prices are smashing records too.
Published
Transaction prices for new cars hit a high for the sixth month in a row in September. Used cars are also pricier than ever.Full Article
Published
Transaction prices for new cars hit a high for the sixth month in a row in September. Used cars are also pricier than ever.Full Article
Would removing the shrinking subsidy altogether affect the roll-out of electric cars?
The UK government’s plug-in car..