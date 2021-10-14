Metro approves demolition for Second Avenue buildings damaged in Christmas Day blast

A key Metro division has green-lighted four Second Avenue buildings for partial demolition after they were damaged in last year’s Christmas Day bombing. The Metro Historic Zoning Commission has approved “selective demolition” for the structures at 170-176 Second Ave. N., according to a statement from the Callen family, which owns the properties. “We know this is the best way to move forward with the reconstruction of our buildings, including the historical façades,” the family said.…