Maui County Federal Credit Union partners with app for teen engagement

Maui County Federal Credit Union this week announced a partnership with an app that it hopes will drive engagement with teenagers. Zogo, developed by a group of Duke University students, is a free app that offers a series of colorful, financial-themed stages, or modules, that players progress through. They can eventually earn rewards like $5 gift cards to stores like Starbucks, Target or Amazon. Denise Thayer, Maui County FCU chief development and communications officer, told Pacific Business News…

