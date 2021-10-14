The internet talking back to you: local tech startup Copy.ai has $13.9M in funding — and big plans

As I spoke to Paul Yacoubian about tools his company, Copy.ai, might provide in the future, he made a claim that at first seemed ludicrous. “It would be great to have feedback from Ernest Hemingway,” the cofounder and CEO said. “And you could just, like, queue it up.” Hemingway died in 1961, and unless Yacoubian’s copy-generating AI platform is also conjuring spirits, the acclaimed author isn’t likely to be spilling his thoughts on someone’s marketing material. But what the platform…