Kings partner with Ankr, a San Francisco blockchain software development company

The Sacramento Kings have struck a multiyear partnership with Ankr, a digital asset software platform developer for the blockchain economy. As part of the partnership, the Kings' home court will now carry Ankr’s branding on each baseline, visible at every game at Golden 1 Center. “Sports can be a powerful platform to educate and embrace innovation,” said Sacramento Kings majority owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé, in a news release from the Kings. The partnership is another initiative…