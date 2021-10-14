Battle over California fire insurance policies intensifies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Massive wildfires are making it harder for some California homeowners to get property insurance, pitting the state's insurance commissioner against the industry in an escalating conflict that will likely stretch into 2022's statewide elections.



Private insurance companies often won't sell policies to people who live in wildfire-prone areas because the risk is too great. When this happens, state law requires these companies to pool their money to provide coverage for people who can't buy policies because of where they live.



That pool — the California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan — only sells fire insurance, often forcing homeowners to buy a separate policy for things like liability. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, a Democrat, has ordered the pool, also known as the FAIR Plan, to sell more than just fire insurance. He says this will save homeowners the money and hassle of having to buy multiple plans.



But the companies that fund the FAIR Plan say that's not true, arguing Lara's order will increase costs for consumers. They say his order is “illegal” because it would put them in direct competition with the private insurance market. Thursday, they asked a judge to block Lara's order while they appeal a lower court's decision from earlier this year that directed them to comply.



“The FAIR Plan was never meant to compete with traditional insurance carriers that already provide these coverage options," FAIR Plan president Anneliese Jivan said, adding she hopes to “protect consumers from unnecessary rate increases.”



Lara accused the insurance industry of “once again putting its profits ahead of the needs of California consumers.”



“Forcing its policyholders to purchase separate insurance policies for liability and contents, often...