ACVB Hall of Fame inductee Steve Smith loyal to hospitality industry
Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau 2021 Hall of Fame inductee Steve Smith said he is confident that the city’s hospitality industry will bounce back from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. “Every [data point] we have seen within the last six months indicates that with the leisure traveler, there’s an uptick, and it’s going to take a little bit longer for the business traveler to have an uptick,” Smith said.Full Article