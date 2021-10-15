Five Things for Friday, including goodbyes to a BBQ spot and Marge Simpson

Good morning. We made it to Friday. Here are Five Things to know before the weekend. Is it 5 o'clock yet? You don't have to wait until quitting time to savor wine reporter Pete Danko's deep look into how Oregon's wine industry is being reshaped by new money, but maybe block off some time over lunch. Speaking of lunch, if you have an appetite for some of the best Texas barbecue outside the Lone Star State, act fast. Holy Trinity BBQ is soon closing for good. The food cart's owner is shutting…