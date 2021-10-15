MY VIEW: Cincinnati business community stands united in support of World Cup bid

Cincinnati is one of 17 U.S. cities vying to be a FIFA World Cup host city for the 2026 international event at Paul Brown Stadium. Of the 17, 10 host cities will be chosen from the United States with the remaining host cities from Mexico and Canada. Only two Midwestern cities, Cincinnati and Kansas City, are among the final 17 U.S. cities competing for the World Cup. The 48-team tournament in 2026 will be the largest field in FIFA World Cup history and gives Cincinnati an even greater opportunity…