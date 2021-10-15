Small Plates: Sweet Carrot, Dirty Frank's, Chapman's Eat Market

This week in food news: The Grandview area loses a restaurant, a well-liked name makes a long-awaited return and one Columbus dining destination gets a big national shout out. Here's what we've been covering: Sweet Carrot shuttered its dining operation at 1417 W. 5th Ave. though the business will live on as a catering brand. Owner Angela Petro explained the reasons for that big shift. Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace is coming back to Columbus' west side. The popular hot dog shop and bar had a restaurant…