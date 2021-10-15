Supply chain risk – It’s the moment of truth
Due to the pandemic, supply chains have been placed under significant pressure, which has elevated risks from cybersecurity to increased scrutiny by senior executives and boards. An organization’s weakest link may be an entity deep in the supply chain that they neither control nor influence. The risk goes far beyond third parties into fourth and fifth parties — which makes the term third-party risk management itself antiquated. Greater senior executive support is warranted. SolarWinds, Kaseya…Full Article