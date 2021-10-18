Harborview Medical Center to require visitors to show proof of Covid-19 status

Harborview Medical Center will soon require all visitors age 12 and older to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative Covid-19 test within the last 72 hours, the hospital announced Friday. The new rule goes into effect on Tuesday and will eventually expand to all UW Medicine hospitals and clinics. Harborview appears to be the first hospital in the region to announce such a mandate. “We know how important this is for our patients, for their families, their loved ones, but also the health…