ESPN reporter departs after declining to get Covid vaccine

ESPN sideline reporter Allison Williams is leaving the network after she declined to get a Covid vaccine. Williams, who has been with ESPN since 2011, earlier said she was stepping away from sideline announcing duties for college football because of ESPN's mandate, which goes into effect next week. Williams cites her hesitancy over the vaccine as she and her husband attempt to get pregnant with their second child. She posted an update Friday to Instagram. “I respect that their values have…