Five Things for Monday, including a new IPO and the scoop on Salt & Straw

Good morning. It's Monday. Autumn weather is definitely here and so are today's Five Things. Oregon keeps churning out public companies. Following the debuts of Dutch Bros, biotech Absci and battery company ESS Inc., another local company has filed for an IPO. Expensify moved to Portland from San Francisco and has big ambitions for its role in the business expense area. Now it has filed with the SEC to go public on Nasdaq. And speaking of public companies, it was a tumultuous week for Oregon's…