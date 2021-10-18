Amazon to hire 1,500 seasonal workers in Massachusetts

Amazon.com Inc. is looking to hire 1,500 seasonal workers in the Bay State as part of a nationwide hiring spree to meet demand for the holidays, according a spokesperson. The Seattle tech giant (Nasdaq: AMZN) said on Monday that it now has 150,000 seasonal jobs available across the U.S. Seasonal roles, as well as all Amazon jobs in the U.S., have an average starting pay of $18 per hour and sign-on bonuses up to $3,000, according to a release. Workers in such roles support full-time employees…