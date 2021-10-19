Car subscription startup Go raises $41M seed round to build fleet, hire in Philadelphia

Philadelphia car subscription startup Go raised a $41.25 million seed round on the heels of its official launch in Greater Philadelphia and Florida. New York-based private equity firm Synterra Capital Management led the round, with participation from Hudson Cove Capital Management “If you want it to provide customers a far better experience at a better price, you’ve got to do the hard thing,” Beauchamp said. “So we're doing the hard thing. But when you do the hard thing, you’ve got…