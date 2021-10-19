BJC HealthCare brings outpatient center to Edwardsville in former grocery store space

BJC HealthCare has opened a new outpatient center in Edwardsville after converting a former grocery store. The center, at 2122 Troy Road on Illinois Route 159, began seeing patients of all ages early this month, with services provided by BJC Medical Group and Children's Illinois, an affiliate of St. Louis Children's Hospital. BJC had announced plans for the new center in January shortly after acquiring the property. The location was one of 19 former Shop 'n Save stores that Schnuck Markets acquired…