Amazon, Ikea and Unilever pledge zero-carbon shipping by 2040
Published
Nine major firms say they will only use zero-carbon cargo vessels by 2040, in a bid to clean up shipping.Full Article
Published
Nine major firms say they will only use zero-carbon cargo vessels by 2040, in a bid to clean up shipping.Full Article
Amazon.com Inc and IKEA are among commercial users of container shipping that will opt for zero-carbon marine fuels by 2040 in a..
Pledge by nine companies is biggest step yet to decarbonise ocean shipping