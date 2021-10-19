Banks to refund victims of scam
Published
Banks have confirmed they will pay back money to victims of unauthorised online withdrawals of cash debited via plastic bank cards after a spate of unauthorised online transactions.Full Article
Published
Banks have confirmed they will pay back money to victims of unauthorised online withdrawals of cash debited via plastic bank cards after a spate of unauthorised online transactions.Full Article
When applying for a job, under no circumstances should a company ask you to send them money or devices such as a phone or laptop...