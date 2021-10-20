Edmunds: Volkswagen Taos vs. Chevrolet Trailblazer

The Volkswagen Taos and Chevrolet Trailblazer are two of the latest in a growing crowd of extra-small crossover SUVs. These entry-level crossovers provide lots of utility in a relatively small package and offer many features found in larger SUVs. Cutting back on size doesn’t mean cutting back on convenience.



Chevrolet introduced the Trailblazer for 2021. It quickly stood out as Edmunds’ favorite model in the class thanks to its comfortable interior and wealth of driver aids and technology features. Now for 2022 Volkswagen has debuted its all-new Taos. It too stands out with plenty of space and features. Which of these SUVs is the better buy? Edmunds’ experts compared them to find out.



ENGINES AND FUEL ECONOMY



Part of what makes the Taos and Trailblazer so appealing is their relatively good fuel economy that doesn’t come at the cost of power. Both models offer efficient turbocharged engines and are available with all-wheel drive. The Volkswagen uses a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. It’s punchy and makes the Taos feel quick and fun.



Chevrolet offers two engines for the Trailblazer, but neither one is as powerful as the Taos’ engine. The base engine is a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine with 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft. Bundled with all-wheel drive or standard on select trim levels is a 1.3-liter three-cylinder engine with 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft.



EPA estimates for both vehicles range between 28 and 31 mpg in combined city/highway driving, depending on if all-wheel drive is equipped. These figures are average for this class. Yet in Edmunds’ real-world fuel economy testing, the Trailblazer underperformed relative to its rivals, while the Taos exceeded its EPA estimate. Given its bump in performance and fuel economy, the...