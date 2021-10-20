Photos of Milwaukee Bucks celebrating NBA title, receiving championship rings

The Milwaukee Bucks kicked off the 2021-2022 NBA season at home against the Brooklyn Nets, celebrating not only with a 127-104 win but also a commemoration of the team's historic 2021 NBA championship season to a sold-out crowd. In a pregame ceremony, the Milwaukee Bucks received their 2021 NBA Championship rings, and the 2021 championship banner was unveiled in the west rafters of Fiserv Forum. Jim Paschke, the former Bucks television play-by-play announcer was the master of ceremonies. Paschke…