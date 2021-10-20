Spanx sells majority stake to Blackstone

Blackstone Inc. is buying a majority stake in Spanx Inc. in a deal that values the shapewear company at $1.2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported after founder Sara Blakely worked with an all-women team of lawyers and brokers to negotiate the deal. Blakely will maintain a stake in the company she founded in 2000 and will oversee operations as the company’s executive chair after the deal closes, per WSJ. The company plans to appoint an all-women board. The Blackstone team was led by Managing…