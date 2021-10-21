Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday in St. Louis area

If you need to dial a phone number in the St. Louis area, get ready to press a few extra digits beginning Sunday. Mandatory 10-digit dialing starts Oct. 24 for people in 35 states and 82 area codes. The change includes a huge part of the greater St. Louis area, including those who have 314 and 618 area codes. Missouri area codes impacted are: 314, 417, 660 and 816. Illinois area codes impacted are: 309, 618 and 708. All people living in those area codes will have to dial 10 digits for local calls…