Good News Tuesday: Stop & Shop teams up with Bruins' David Pastrňák

Stop & Shop is teaming up with Boston Bruins' right wing David Pastrňák to launch a limited-edition penne pasta. Retailing for 88 cents, in honor of Pastrňák’s jersey number, a portion of the proceeds from each box sold will go toward supporting pediatric cancer research and care at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. In addition, Pastrňák will work with Stop & Shop to donate pasta to children in need in his native Czech Republic. While he’s known for being a contender…