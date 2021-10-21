Meet Natalie Barbu: NC State grad, social media influencer and CEO of a Raleigh startup

North Carolina State graduate turned entrepreneur Natalie Barbu is a hustler, getting "real" with her audience, posting at least two videos a week to YouTube (Nasdaq: GOOG) and pulling in thousands of dollars from brands in the process. She’s a digital influencer – a social media star sharing her monthly budget to complete strangers on YouTube, snapping selfies for her 61,300 followers on Instagram (Nasdaq: FB) and getting “real” with listeners on her “The Real Reel” podcast. A day…